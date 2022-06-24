Dhar: 52 kids found affected by fluorosis during health camp

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A fluorosis health camp was conducted at Kalwani Jajam Khedi and Kurada Khal village in Manawar tehsil on Friday. It was organised under the National Fluorosis Prevention Control Programme. During the camp, a fluorosis test of 114 children was concluded by district fluorosis consultant Dr MD Bharti, RBS doctors Pratibha Jaiswal and Sandeep Patidar.

After the tests, 52 patients were found affected by dental fluorosis. calcium and vitamin C medicines were provided to them for treatment. Later, a list of fluorosis-affected patients was provided to Sector and Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr GS Chauhan. The urine sample of affected patients and samples of the sources from which they were drinking water were taken by lab technician Amar Singh Goner.

The samples will be examined in the district hospital. If more than 1 ppm of fluoride is detected then the Public Health Engineering Department will be informed to provide clean drinking water to the affected patient's area.

Dr Bharti told about the various measures that can be taken to prevent fluorosis. She said that one should not drink water containing more than 1 ppm of fluoride.