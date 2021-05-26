Dhar: 5-year-old Awadhesh tides over deadly coronavirus, was tested on advice on Aanganwadi worker

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): During the second wave of Covid-19, people of all age groups have fallen prey to virus. Five-year-old Awadhesh Chouhan, resident of Sagdi village in Dhar district, was no exception. However, he recovered from the disease as his sample report came negative on Tuesday.

Awadhesh’s father Sunil Singh Chouhan said Aanganwadi workers and Auxiliary Midwife Nurse, while carrying out survey, advised him to get his son tested for Covid-19 as he was suffering from cough, cold and fever.

After that, he got his son tested in Nalchha government hospital where he tested corona positive. His treatment started immediately. The staff at health centre in Sagdi lent full support. Awadhesh was advised home isolation with medication.

Awadhesh’s family followed instructions given by health centre. They got him retested and the report came negative. Awadhesh’s father has expressed gratitude towards Aanganwadi workers and Auxiliary Midwife Nurse for their support.