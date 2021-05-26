Dhar: 4 members of a family succumb to corona in 20 days in Badnawar tehsil

Badnawar (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a family from Kherwas village in Badnawar tehsil succumbed to Covid-19 within a period of 20 days.

As per reports, the family hosted a wedding function last month during which some members of family were infected. They were admitted to a private hospital in Indore but could not be saved.

According to information, Dinesh, 40, died on May 23 and on May 3, his father Chenaram passed away. The next day, Chenaram's brother Jankilal breathed his last. On May 10, Chenaram's wife Godavari Bai also succumbed to Covid-19. Other family members are still undergoing treatment in Indore.

On Monday, a woman admitted in ICU in Badnawar felt breathless. Her 33-year-old son Manoj Maru had died on May 20 due to Covid-19.