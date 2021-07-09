Dhar: 4 children killed by leopards near Sardarpur forest in last 1.5 years

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The people near forest area live in constant fear of attacks by leopards, which enter their villages from forests around Amjhera under Sardarpur forest range. However, forest department has not made permanent arrangements to stop leopard attacks. Though a cage has been kept in the forest area, it has not helped much.

About 4 children were killed by leopards in last 1.5 years. On February 23, 2020 leopard killed 7-year-old Anand who was sleeping with his father guarding gram crops in Nayapura. On April 11, 2020, 8-year-old girl Hazari was killed by a leopard in Hathipawa Vangram. Similarly, on November 11, 2020, in the forest village Ganiara, 7-year old girl Gudiya was killed by a leopard.