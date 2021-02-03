DHAR: 3 Kukshi youths head to Siachen on adventure trip

While giving information about this adventure trip, Amol Choksi said that the trip is of eight days and will begin from base camp at Siachen. The objective of this trip is to hoist the Tricolour at Chadar Trek. He further said that this travel is organised for two months a year and permission is granted for this travel after various kinds of medical check-ups and only 200 people can undergo this travel in a single year.

The trio started the journey after offering prayers at the ancient temple of Lord Shiva at Mahatma Gandhi Marg. Omkar Patidar, Pravin Choksi, Gopal Soni and other friends gave best wishes to the trio and prayed for their successful travel.