Dhar: 222 patients undergo check-up at health camp

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A free health camp was organised in Badnawar block in Dhar district by Ayush Department on Saturday. This camp was held as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A total of 222 patients underwent a check-up at the camp. Besides, as a part of Jeewan Amrit Yojana, a total of 49 people were made aware of Ayush Cure App.

Dr CS Patidar, Madhubala Chauhan, Amar Garve, Deepak Yadav, Compounder Sohan Singh Pawar, Mukesh Waskell, Radheshyam Muvel, ANM Varsha Gehlod, Nilesh Chauhan, yoga instructor Shahil Mansoori, PTS Om Prakash, Deepak Dagar rendered their services at the camp.

Minister of industrial policy and investment promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, minister of state Rajesh Agrawal, district Ayush officer Dr Ramesh Chandra Muvel and chief medical and health officer Shirish Raghuvanshi were prominently present.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:49 PM IST