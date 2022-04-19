Dhar: 202 digital health ID cards made at health camp

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A free health check-up camp was organised at Nalchha development block under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi in Dhar district on Tuesday.

A total of 1432 patients underwent a check-up at the camp. Besides, a total of 202 Digital Health ID Identity Cards and 54 Ayushman cards were made. Twenty-five units of blood were collected through blood donation units from the district.

People suffering from various health problems had come to the primary health centre, Nalchha and doctors rendered their services in the camp.

CMHO Dr Shirish Raghuvanshi informed that 12 women were sterilized and 216 patients were checked by the AYUSH department. Yoga activities were also organised in the camp.

The camp was inaugurated by janpad panchayat president Lalji Davar, mandal president Manoj Patel Mandal and chief medical and health officer Dr Shirish Raghuvanshi and district health officer Dr Ashok Patel, district immunisation officer Dr KK Soni, Dr Sudhir Modi and Block Medical Officer Dr Chamandeep Singh Arora.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:32 PM IST