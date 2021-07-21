Dhar: 19-year-old raped in Dehri village under Bagh police station

Bagh (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl was raped by a youth of a particular caste in Dehri village under Kukshi-Bagh police station. The police registered the case on Tuesday evening. The accused is on the run.

The accused resident of Dehri village, first befriended the girl, a student of BA first year and on July 13 at 12 noon, invited the girl to meet him in the old house to which the girl refused. He threatened to kill her parents if she didn’t come to meet him.

The girl was terrified and reached the place to meet him where the accused raped her. Along with this, the accused told the girl to meet him whenever he called her or else he would kill her parents. Because of fear, the girl did not reveal the incident to her parents.