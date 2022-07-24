Dhamnod: Gurukul school students pass CBSE exams with flying colours

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education released the results of 10th and 12th board examinations on Friday. In these examinations out of total 124 registered students of Gurukul School, Dhamnod, 113 passed the examination with first class and 11 students with second giving the school a hundred per cent result of the school.

RishabhKumawat got 92. 2 per cent in the Mathematics streams, Anurag Thakur 92. 8 per cent in Biology stream, Kumar Akshay 92 per cent in Commerce stream, and Priyanshi Yadav from Humanities passed with 91.9 per cent.

On this occasion, school principal Nupura Kulkarni, Director AL Majumdar, and CEO Prahlad Bhandari congratulated the students for passing the examination with excellent marks.

Jhabua: KV GAIL students shine in Class XII exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the much-awaited 12th examination results on Friday. Continuing the legacy of educational excellence, students of Kendriya Vidyalaya GAIL, Jhabua, got meritorious results in Class XII exam. Principal JP Bohre informed that a total of 77 students appeared in the exam out of which 75 passed, overall result of school is 97.4%. Bhudev Bhanpuriya from Science stream secured 94.4%. Tanisha Kothari from Commerce stream bagged first position with securing 96.6%.

Expressing happiness over the success of the students, principal Bohre said that this success was achieved due to the sheer amount of dedication and hardwork of students.