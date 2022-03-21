Dewas: Woman tortured by husband's kin for giving birth to girl child

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh was tortured with a hot iron rod allegedly by her husband and in-laws after she delivered a baby girl, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Nariakheda village here on March 16 and the woman has received grievous burn injuries on her body, said Barotha police station in-charge Shailendra Mukati.

"Her parents, who found out about the torture when they visited her from their native Tillor village in Indore, approached police. Five of her kin, including husband, have been booked on Sunday and efforts are on to nab them," he said.

They have been charged under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) 506 (criminal intimidation) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) among other offences.

Those booked are her husband Bablu Jhala, father-in-law Bheru Jhala, mother-in-law Manju Jhala, brother-in-law Ankit Jhala and Ankit's wife Kajal, he said.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 04:47 PM IST