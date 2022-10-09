Dewas: Vidyut mandal pensioners' get-together organised

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A Dussehra get-together of Dewas Vidyut Mandal Pensioners Association was organised at Ganga Nagar on Saturday. On this occasion, Indore branch president PL Makwane was present as the chief guest. The programme was inaugurated by garlanding the portrait of Goddess Saraswati by the chief guest.

During this, Dewas branch president Hukum Singh Sayal proposed the welcome address of the guest and also informed them about the various activities of the association. In the programme, Sayal and secretary C S Pawar were honoured for commendable work done for the interests of pensioners along with speedy redressal of their problems.

In the end, all the pensioners present in the meeting expressed their displeasure over not getting their pension and dearness relief on time. They decided to hold massive agitation if their demands for payment were not resolved. RS Choudhary, SN. Joshi, Mahesh Maltare, SK Singh, and others were also present.

