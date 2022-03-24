Dewas: Vaccination campaign commences in city

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Covid-19 vaccination campaign for inoculating children of the age group of 12-14 years started at Maharani Chimnabai Government Girls’ Mahavidyalaya on Wednesday.

All the eligible boys and girls in the age group of 12 to 14 years were vaccinated in the campaign with the Corbevax vaccine. A total of 197 vaccination centres were in operation in the district on Wednesday.

Under the campaign, all children born between 2008 and 2009 will be eligible for vaccination, while only those born in 2010 who have completed 12 years of age will be eligible for vaccination.

The campaign was started by Rajeev Khandelwal and regional councillor Poornima Khandelwal at the school premises.

Chief medical and health officer Dr MP Sharma, district immunisation officer Dr Sunil Tiwari, urban nodal officer Dr Azhar Shaikh, BEE Sukhdev Rawat and school principal Deepak Shukla, along with teachers, were present.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:34 AM IST