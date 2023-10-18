Dewas Tekri: DMC Ensures Clean & Safe Environment

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas Municipal Corporation is taking proactive steps to ensure a clean and safe environment for devotees visiting Mataji Tekri during the Navratri festival. Municipal commissioner Rajneesh Kasera, has enforced round-the-clock duties for corporation officers, employees and sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness, provide pure drinking water and prevent accidents during the festival.

Devotees coming from both the city and outside to seek blessings from Goddess Tulja Bhavani and Goddess Chamunda at Dewas Tekri can now enjoy a clean and hygienic atmosphere. The corporation has also stationed sanitation workers, municipal water supply department employees and firefighting personnel at Tekri to ensure that all arrangements run smoothly and efficiently.

In addition to these efforts, the commissioner has instructed officers to focus on maintaining cleanliness in the pandals and surrounding areas of temples in the city. Large dustbins have been strategically placed around the Tekri, Seedhi Marg and Rapat Marg, which are continuously emptied and the waste is transported to the trenching ground processing plant.

Commissioner Rajneesh Kasera has appealed to devotees to cooperate with the corporation's efforts by disposing of waste materials in the designated dustbins after visiting the temple.

