Dewas: Teacher caught accepting bribe, demanded money to extend mid-day meal contract

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Lokayukta police team on Wednesday arrested a senior teacher and block resource coordinator in education department while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 to extend contract of mid-day meal.

Lokayukta superintendent Shailendra Singh Chouhan said a team of Lokayukta inspector Basant Shrivastava caught senior teacher posted in Sonkatch in Nevari Party red-handed while accepting bribe from the complainant Shivnarayan Malviya.

Chouhan said that Malviya’s wife Umang Malviya runs a self-help group in the village and supplies mid-day meal to the government middle school in Narana. She had lodged a complaint accusing Jeevan Singh of demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from her for extending the mid-day meal contract at government school.

Shivnarayan who already paid Rs 1,000 on February 22 came along with remaining sum of Rs 4,000 to give it to Jeevan Singh. To dodge Lokayukta team, Jeevan Singh asked Malviya to sit on his motorcycle and the duo moved from Narana to Nevari Party. After Jeevan Singh was assured that no one is following him or watching him, he took money from Malviya and asked him to go.

Meanwhile, Lokayukta team who kept vigil caught him red-handed with bribe amount. Lokayukta police have registered a case against Malviya under Prevention of Corruption Act.