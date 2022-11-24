Dewas: School students visit Garmin Bank

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Dewas Government School visited the Etawah branch of Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank under the guidance of the district Rotary Club. According to the club, the visit was planned to support Reserve Bank's financial literacy awareness campaign.

During the programme, the club literacy mission chairperson Sandeep Bhatnagar explained the functioning of the bank, deposits, savings and different types of bank accounts to the students in a simple way.

The programme was conducted by branch assistant manager Priya Tiwari and a vote of thanks was proposed by senior manager Harshvardhan Mishra. Bank officers Swati Agarwal and Ratan Khatri played an active role in organising the programme. Notably, students were also addressed by the bank’s regional manager Gopal Jhanwar and club president Sudhir Pandit.