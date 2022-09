Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Kundan Singh Bais of San Thome Academy in Dewas cracked the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) – 2022 with a whopping 99.818 percentile. Saloni Khichi, another student of STA, has also cracked NEET with 98.01 percentile. The management, principal and staff of the school congratulated the students and wished for their bright future.

