Dewas: Rotary Club organises booster dose camp

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A booster dose vaccination camp was organised by the Rotary Club, Dewas on Friday.

Secretary Ashish Gupta said that this camp was organised from 10 am to 4 pm in which about 90 people were given booster doses. Both Covishield and Covaxin were administered the booster dose

In this camp, members of Rotary Club Dewas Amarjeet Khanuja, president Sudhir Pandit, Naveen Nahar, GS Chandel, Dr Suresh Sharma, Hemant Verma, Jaiswal, Swapnil Verma, Meena Verma, Bharat Vijayvargiya and Rotaract Club presidents Rachita Rana and Arif Khan were present.

In this camp, free vaccine doses were administered to persons above 18 years of age. In future also such camps will be organised by Rotary Club Dewas.