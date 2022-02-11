Dewas: Official inspects hostels meant for backward classes

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Backward classes and minorities welfare and director of Vimukt, Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Tribal Development Gopalchandra Dand inspected the hostels and ashrams meant for backward classes and vimukt castes in the district.

Dand inspected Vimukt Jati Ashram School and Hostel at Tonkkala and Vimukt Jati Boys Hostel in Deoli. He also had a talk with the students present in the residential hostel in Tonkkala. Instructions were given to the hostel superintendent to make a pit in the ground near the tube well and put a pipe to store the rainwater.

Dand also planted saplings with the students in the hostel premises. He motivated the students to take care of the plants. He also inspected the backward class boys post-matric hostel at Rajoda Road, Dewas. He held discussions with the students of Government Polytechnic College, KP College and Sais College who were staying in the host

