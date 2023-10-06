Dewas News: Agrawal Chairs Public Hearing

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a public hearing, chaired by MLA and mayor representative Durgesh Agrawal, as many as 18 applications were received from the residents.

Agrawal instructed the concerned officers and departments for the immediate redress of issues faced by the locals. Out of which, the resolution of five applications was done on the spot.

Agrawal provided seven licenses to businessmen, five labour diaries and six pattas to the beneficiaries during the meeting.

Corporation executive engineer Nagesh Verma, accountant Dilip Garg, office superintendent Ashok Upadhyay and other officers were present.

Workshop for sanitation workers organised

Under the NAMASTE scheme, a training workshop was organised as per the directives of commissioner Rajneesh Kasera for the sanitation workers at Vikram Sabha Bhawan on Wednesday.

The workshop was attended by sanitation workers, inspectors of the health department and others where they were made aware of the rules and regulations with emphasis on safety measures to be kept in mind while entering and cleaning drainage and septic tanks as well as the use of machines. A total of 75 persons received training during the workshop.

The workers were provided training by NSKFDC-certified trainer Munir Ahmad from Delhi. The inauguration of the workshop was done by MLA and mayor representative Durgesh Agrawal, chairman Ravi Jain, health committee president Dharmendra Bais and others.

