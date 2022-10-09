e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDewas: NEP workshop held at Satpura Academy

Dewas: NEP workshop held at Satpura Academy

After this, the guests were welcomed with tilak, shiphal and flowers by the academy's teachers. Vidya Bharati Education co-provincial head Sunderlal Sharma was present as the chief instructor.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 02:04 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on 'National Education Policy' was organised at Satpura Academy for its teachers under the guidance of the institution director and chairman Rai Singh. It was inaugurated by worshipping Goddess Saraswati and garlanding her portrait. After this, the guests were welcomed with tilak, shiphal and flowers by the academy's teachers. Vidya Bharati Education co-provincial head Sunderlal Sharma was present as the chief instructor.

In the first session, he explained in detail the concept of 'National Education Policy, its need, and its importance and also informed about its 5+3+3+4 method. In the second session called 'Classroom Process', Sharma explained how all teachers should go to the classroom, with which mindset, what to teach, etc. All doubts related to both sessions were also cleared by Sharma. In the end, a vote of thanks was proposed by director Rai Singh.

Read Also
Dewas: Vidyut mandal pensioners' get-together organised
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Ravana’s effigies set on fire for 3rd consecutive day

Ujjain: Ravana’s effigies set on fire for 3rd consecutive day

Ujjain: Electrician’s widow makes video appeal to CM for help 

Ujjain: Electrician’s widow makes video appeal to CM for help 

Ujjain: Villagers demonstrating against police inaction lathi-charged

Ujjain: Villagers demonstrating against police inaction lathi-charged

Ujjain: 18 shops of Freeganj Sabji Mandi looted

Ujjain: 18 shops of Freeganj Sabji Mandi looted

Ujjain: Four cabinet ministers, top  babus review preparations

Ujjain: Four cabinet ministers, top  babus review preparations