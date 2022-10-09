Dewas: NEP workshop held at Satpura Academy

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on 'National Education Policy' was organised at Satpura Academy for its teachers under the guidance of the institution director and chairman Rai Singh. It was inaugurated by worshipping Goddess Saraswati and garlanding her portrait. After this, the guests were welcomed with tilak, shiphal and flowers by the academy's teachers. Vidya Bharati Education co-provincial head Sunderlal Sharma was present as the chief instructor.

In the first session, he explained in detail the concept of 'National Education Policy, its need, and its importance and also informed about its 5+3+3+4 method. In the second session called 'Classroom Process', Sharma explained how all teachers should go to the classroom, with which mindset, what to teach, etc. All doubts related to both sessions were also cleared by Sharma. In the end, a vote of thanks was proposed by director Rai Singh.