Dewas: MP scaling new heights in sports says Yashodhara Raje Scindia

Scindia inaugurated the programme by worshipping the portrait of lord Saraswati.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): A programme to celebrate the Madhya Pradesh (MP) Foundation Day was conducted at Dewas Sports Park on Tuesday. State's minister of technical education, skill development and employment Yashodhara Raje Scindia was present as the chief guest. Scindia inaugurated the programme by worshipping the portrait of lord Saraswati.

Later, she honoured the Dewas softball and soft tennis teams for winning medals at the 36th National Games, 2022. Scindia said that MP is scaling new heights in the field of sports. Along with this, she also inspected the park and had a word with players. MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, MLA, Dewas Gayatri Raje Pawar, MLA, Hatpipalya Manoj Chaudhary, and others were also present.

