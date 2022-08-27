e-Paper Get App

Dewas: MLA participates in eco-friendly Ganesh idol-making workshop

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 12:31 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Panwar on Friday attended a workshop to make clay Ganesh Idols.

Appreciating the event, Panwar said that responsibility towards the environment extends beyond religion. We love nature and this is our effort to protect what we love.

In a bid to discourage Ganesh Idols made out of POP, she also called upon citizens to install eco-friendly Ganeshas which do not harm the environment in any manner and do not pollute water sources.

While giving information, programme coordinator Aditya Dubey said that a total of 1,111 Ganesh idols will be made of natural clay without any artificial additives and with biodegradable material and distributed free of cost.

Councillor Ganesh Patel, BJP mandal president Sachin Joshi, Councillor Rajendra Thakur, Pawan Rathor, Priya Gupta and others also participated in the workshop.

