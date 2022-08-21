Dewas mayor sweeps city roads

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of a cleanliness drive, the main roads of the city were cleaned by the municipality on Sunday. Under the campaign, the city's mayor Geeta Aggarwal, corporation chairman Vishal Singh Chauhan, along with departmental officers and employees of the municipality made people aware of cleanliness while cleaning the city themselves.

According to information, the Safai Mitras were on holiday on Sunday for Goga Navami and in order to maintain the cleaning of the city in a routine manner, this programme was organised. The campaign started from Friday Haat in the city from 8:00 am with the aim of "Clean and Green Dewas".

Chairman Ravi Jain, corporation health committee president Dharmendra Singh Bais, SP Ashok Upadhyay, and others were present to clean the area from Sayaj Gate and MG Road to Novelty Square,

Similarly, the statue of great men at the bus stand was cleaned by revenue officer Praveen Pathak along with regional councillor Ahuja and his team.