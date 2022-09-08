Dewas: Mayor inspects construction work under Amrit Yojana

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The mayor of the city Geeta Agrawal conducted an inspection of ongoing construction works of CC road from Station Road, Gajra Gears Square to Bank Note Press (BNP) Gate under the "Amrit Yojana", on the complaint of residents regarding usage of degraded raw material in construction. Ward councillors, contractors, and municipal corporation members were also present.

During the inspection, the mayor walked from Gajra Gears intersection to BNP Gate. Ward councillors informed that the quality of road construction is not being checked. The construction work of toilets along the pathway is also going on at a slow pace.

After the inspection, Mayor Geeta asked experts of the Government Engineering College to examine the quality of the road and instructed the contractors to use the best quality of material. She also ordered the contractor to complete the construction within a month.

The mayor assured the present councillors and residents that action will be taken against the contractor if during investigation quality is found to be unsatisfactory. On this occasion, the Station Road Traders Association demanded from the councillors that a CC road be laid to connect Station Road from Awasnagar to MR. Addressing the demand, mayor representative Durgesh Aggarwal said that they will discuss the matter with regional MLA Gayatri Raje.