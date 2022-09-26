Dewas: Mayor conducts review meeting of Dussehra exhibition

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting of the fair committee was chaired by city Mayor Geeta Durgesh Agrawal regarding the preparations of the 86th agricultural and industrial products exhibition aka Dussehra exhibition. The meeting was conducted in the presence of former vice-president Durgesh Agrawal, chairman Ravi Jain, fair committee nodal officer Punit Shukla, fair officer Turab Khan, and councillors.

According to information, cultural programmes will be organised on a grand level during this year's exhibition. An all-India kavi sammelan and all-India mushaira will also be held. Regarding this, the mayor discussed the income and expenditure of the programmes to be held and the arrangements for the artists who would perform. Mayor also got information of the preparation of various competitions which will be conducted as part of the exhibition.

Addressing the meeting, the mayor said that businessmen from the city and outside should not face any problem while setting up their stalls in the exhibition. At the same time, she also instructed the officials to be attentive to the city's cleanliness and drinking water facilities. Notably, itís the first time after Covid-19 outbreak that the city is organising this fair-like exhibition during Navratri which will begin from Monday.