Dewas: Kshipra purification campaign starts, to run till March 15

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Kshipra Shuddhikaran Abhiyan (purification campaign) started on Thursday and will run till March 15 as a people’s movement. Approximately one thousand villagers who reside near the Kshipra riverbank will be providing voluntary labour for the campaign.

The campaign was inaugurated by Hatpipalya MLA Manoj Choudhary, district panchayat President Narendra Singh Rajput, collector Chandramouli Shukla, Rajiv Khandelwal, Rajesh Yadav, Om Prakash Jagawat, Kailash Chandrawat, Kakku Bai, Sanjay Dayama, CEO district panchayat Parkash Singh Chouhan, Additional Collector Mahendra Singh Kavache, Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan, Additional CEO Rajesh Dixit, SDM Pradeep Soni along with other government officials provided voluntary labour at the venue.

On the first day of Kshipra Shuddhikaran Abhiyan, villagers of Kshipra (Sukalya), social organisations and students of schools/colleges also did voluntary work. At the venue, MLA Chaudhary encouraged the locals to take part in the cleanliness campaign stating that the Holy Kumbh Mela also takes place at the banks of Kshipra and hence should be kept as clean as possible.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:15 AM IST