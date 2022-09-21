e-Paper Get App
Dewas: King George School shines in singing competition

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Students of King George School earned laurels for their school at the state-level group singing competition organised by India Development Council on Monday in Ujjain.

The team of King George's School Dewas bagged the first position among the nine teams that participated in the competition. Dewas team also bagged the first position in Hindi as well as Sanskrit group singing competition. A regional-level competition is scheduled to be held in Gwalior on October 31. 

Dewas team would also participate. King George school director Alka Kanojiya, music teacher Devesh Rawat, flute player Vishal Pathak, tabla player Nitin Bodke accompanied the Dewas team. Competition convener Nirmala Dasania and branch secretary Suresh Dasania attended the event and boosted the morale of the team.

