Dewas: Kayastha Samaj president honoured

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The state president of Kayastha Samaj and retired major general Shyam Srivastava has been honoured during the society’s official tour at Shri Chitragupt Square, Dewas. Along with him, organisation state minister Ashish Srivastava, advisor Gopal Johri, state treasurer Sandeep Srivastava, and others were also welcomed.

On this occasion, district president Ashok Nigam, state youth cell executive president Pawan Srivastava, former district president Shailesh Kanungo, Anupama Srivastava, and others were also present.

Later, society members left for Indore to participate in the regional meeting. Divisional president Manoj Srivastava and all the office bearers were present in it informed organisation state spokesperson Pradeep Khare.