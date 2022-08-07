Dewas: Investiture ceremony organised at Himalaya Academy

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony of the school cabinet (investiture ceremony) was held at The Himalaya Academy, Radhaganj.

City superintendent of police Vivek Singh Chauhan, Dewas was present as the chief guest.

CSP Chouhan talked about the responsibilities of the office bearers by putting badges and sashes on the students and congratulated them. Chouhan said in his remarks that all office-bearers should try to discharge their responsibilities with complete honesty and integrity. Along with making the posts effective, it will also make them accountable.

The posts should be used for the progress and development of the family and the school itself. Aman Mahesh Gaikwad Head Boy, Janaki Kamal Singh Nagar Head Girl, Discipline Secretary Aksh Parmanand Patel, Sports Secretary Mayank Mohan Karma, Cultural Secretary Roma NileshChoudhary, Environment Secretary Siddhi Mukesh Thakur, House Captain AnshAnant Rajput, Nidhi Jitendra Chauhan, Aman Mahesh Gaikwad Head Boy in the school cabinet. Roshan Kamal Nagar and Gaurav, NeerajVishwakarma took the oath.