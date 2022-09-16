Dewas: Innovative Public School celebrates Hindi Diwas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, a programme was organised at Innovative Public School, Dewas on Wednesday. Chief of Juvenile Justice Board, Dewas Neha Paraste was present as the chief guest.

While addressing the programme, she explained the importance of Hindi language. She also explained the Juvenile Justice Act, POCSO Act, prevention of sexual abuse, and about the punishments under these acts.

An essay competition was also organised by district legal services in which 105 students from Class 9 to 12 participated. The programme was conducted by Zia Fatima and a vote of thanks was proposed by Shabina Sayyed.