Dewas: Hatpipliya police arrest man who was on the run for 7 years

Hatpipliya (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): The police here on Thursday arrested a person who on the run for last 7 years.

Under the direction of Dewas Superintendent of Police, a team led by Hatpipalya police station incharge Radheshyam Dangi arrested Sunil, 30, resident of Bawliya village, and presented him before Bagli court under the drive against absconding criminals with permanent warrant.