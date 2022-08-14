Dewas: Har Ghar Tiranga rally taken out by revenue department

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A Tricolour rally was taken out under the joint aegis of the Revenue Department and Maa Chamunda Government Devasthan Management Committee and Press Club Dewas on Saturday. It was organised to commemorate the 75th year of independence under "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

The rally organisers urged the residents to hoist the Tricolour above their houses, shops and workplaces from August 13-15 to honour the Independence Day. The rally was inaugurated by the collector Chandramouli Shukla from Mata Ki Tekri which went through the main roads of the city.

Slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" were also raised during the rally. On this occasion, ADM Mahendra Singh Kavache, municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan, SDM Pradeep Soni, tehsildar Haldhar, tehsildar Poonam Tomar and officers/employees of the revenue department and Press Club were present.

In addition to the government departments, many religious, political, and social organisations including NGOs are also continuously running various public awareness programs for participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.