e-Paper Get App

Dewas: Har Ghar Tiranga rally taken out by revenue department

The rally organisers urged the residents to hoist the Tricolour above their houses, shops and workplaces from August 13-15 to honour the Independence Day.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 01:32 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A Tricolour rally was taken out under the joint aegis of the Revenue Department and Maa Chamunda Government Devasthan Management Committee and Press Club Dewas on Saturday. It was organised to commemorate the 75th year of independence under "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

The rally organisers urged the residents to hoist the Tricolour above their houses, shops and workplaces from August 13-15 to honour the Independence Day. The rally was inaugurated by the collector Chandramouli Shukla from Mata Ki Tekri which went through the main roads of the city.

Slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" were also raised during the rally. On this occasion, ADM Mahendra Singh Kavache, municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan, SDM Pradeep Soni, tehsildar Haldhar, tehsildar Poonam Tomar and officers/employees of the revenue department and Press Club were present.

In addition to the government departments, many religious, political, and social organisations including NGOs are also continuously running various public awareness programs for participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Read Also
Dewas: Food vendor’s licence registration and training camp conducted
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreDewas: Har Ghar Tiranga rally taken out by revenue department

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court issues directions to trial courts to safeguard victims

Supreme Court issues directions to trial courts to safeguard victims

Thane Creek gets 'RAMSAR' status; will boost tourism, create job opportunities

Thane Creek gets 'RAMSAR' status; will boost tourism, create job opportunities

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Mumbai Traffic Police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day, click here for details

Mumbai Traffic Police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day, click here for details

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC