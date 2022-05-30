Dewas: Group of students stage protest against shifting of college campus

Students staging protest |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of students of Science College on Monday staged a protest on the Agra–Bombay National Highway opposing the shifting of their college to a newly constructed college building-situated about 12-kilometre away from current location..

Police teams from three police stations led by the traffic deputy superintendent of police (DSP), in-charge tehsildar rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. They assured students to raise their issues before authorities. Following which, the students revoke their protest.

According to information, the new Science College building, situated about 12 kilometres away from Dewas town at Mendaki Dhakad village, was ready for about a year, but the administration failed to shift the college due to different reasons.

Meanwhile, students on Monday took to the road and raised their protest to oppose the decision of shifting.

The police team from Kotwali, Nahar Darwaza, and Bank Note Press police stations were rushed to the spot to control the situation as a large number of vehicles were stranded on both sides. Students seated in the middle of the road raised slogans against the administration and refused to go to the new college building.

Meanwhile, traffic DSP Kiran Sharma and in-charge tehsildar Poonam Tomar reached among the crowd of students, they heard their demands, took a memorandum and assured them for proper action into the matter. As soon as the matter pacified, the officials resumed the vehicle movement on the national highway.

