Dewas: Good Touch, Bad Touch seminar at San Thome Academy

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): San Thome Academy, Bhopal Road, Dewas has organised a seminar on Good Touch and Bad Touch.

The resource person was Amita Mangala, Neelima Sureka and Rasu Jain were present as the chief guests of the programme. Students were told about what is Good Touch and what is Bad Touch through video, story and pictures.

Students were advised to stay away from the bad touch of their acquaintances, family members and strangers. Students were advised to share confidently about any such awkward incident with someone they are comfortable with.

The school principal EKJoshi was also present in the seminar. The programme was conducted by the school teacher Rashmi Bansal and the vote of thanks was proposed by Pragati Tambe.