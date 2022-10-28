Dewas: Farewell to BNP CGM

Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): The newly appointed chief general manager of Bank Note Press (BNP), Dewas S Mahapatra has bid farewell to former BNP chief general manager VNR Naidu on his transfer.

Naidu was honoured at his residence with a shawl, turban and a quince. On this occasion Naidu said that his four months of tenure in the office will be unforgettable. Lord Mahakal Temple chief priest Dinesh Trivedi, Rameshwar Jalodiya, Ashok Arora and others were also present.

