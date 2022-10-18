Dewas: District excels in All-India Dance Sport Championship 2022

DEWAS: A team from Dewas won many medals in the all-India dancesport championship organised in Kali Bari Temple Auditorium, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on October 15 and 16. Arham Ora, Ojaswa Sahu, Vanshpal Sangte, Riddima Dwivedi, Disha Carpenter, and others won silver medals in the championship.

On the other hand, Nikita Solanki, Simran Solanki and others won gold medals in the double category. Chief coach and district co-secretary Ravi Singh, Shruti Palecha along with Madhya Pradesh coordinator Shailendra Chandravanshi accompanied the team. On this achievement, Abrar Ahmed Sheikh, Sandeep Jadhav, Abhay Shrivas, and others congratulated them. This was informed by Madhya Pradesh secretary Ashwini Jadhav.

