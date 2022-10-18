e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDewas: District excels in All-India Dance Sport Championship 2022

Dewas: District excels in All-India Dance Sport Championship 2022

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

DEWAS: A team from Dewas won many medals in the all-India dancesport championship organised in Kali Bari Temple Auditorium, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on October 15 and 16. Arham Ora, Ojaswa Sahu, Vanshpal Sangte, Riddima Dwivedi, Disha Carpenter, and others won silver medals in the championship.

On the other hand, Nikita Solanki, Simran Solanki and others won gold medals in the double category. Chief coach and district co-secretary Ravi Singh, Shruti Palecha along with Madhya Pradesh coordinator Shailendra Chandravanshi accompanied the team. On this achievement, Abrar Ahmed Sheikh, Sandeep Jadhav, Abhay Shrivas, and others congratulated them. This was informed by Madhya Pradesh secretary Ashwini Jadhav.

Read Also
MP: Dewas Dist Olympic Assn to organise marathon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mhow: Man killed for just Rs 2,000 in Manpur village

Mhow: Man killed for just Rs 2,000 in Manpur village

Mhow: Seminar held on inclusion and importance of Hindi in education

Mhow: Seminar held on inclusion and importance of Hindi in education

Ratlam: Weekly Bandra-Hisar festival special to pass through Ratlam

Ratlam: Weekly Bandra-Hisar festival special to pass through Ratlam

Dhar: Tribals call off Diwali celebrations amid lumpy virus scare

Dhar: Tribals call off Diwali celebrations amid lumpy virus scare

Khargone: 'Public service camps are being held to solve people's problems'

Khargone: 'Public service camps are being held to solve people's problems'