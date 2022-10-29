Dewas: Death procession of polythene’s effigy taken out

FP NEWS SERVICE

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make the city free from single-use polythene, the municipality team took out a funeral procession of polythene's effigy from MG road on Friday. Notably, the municipality is constantly awakening citizens to use cloth bags instead of polythene. Despite this, many shopkeepers are still selling their products in plastic carry bags.

According to municipal officer Arun Tomar, a message of polythene's death was delivered among the society. He added, continuous action is being taken regarding plastic ban as per instructions of the Commissioner regarding the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and the cleanliness survey, 2023.

Similarly, municipal corporation chairman Ravi Jain said that the funeral procession was taken out by corporation employees to appeal to the traders and citizens to not use non-biodegradable products in the city. They just want to eliminate them from society.