Dewas: Congressmen protest inflation, stage sit-in at Satwas bus stand

Satwas (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): To protest against hike in petrol, diesel and domestic gas, the Congressmen here staged a sit-in at the bus stand on Saturday. State Congress president Kamal Nath had given a call for statewide half-day bandh on Saturday to protest against fuel price hike.

State Congress minority cell secretary Salam Khan, in his address, said there was less inflation during Congress rule. “Shivraj Singh Chouhan, then as Opposition leader, had launched a tour on bicycle. Now, the petrol prices have touched Rs 100 per litre, and none of state government ministers has anything to say,” he remarked.

After the sit-in, Congress activists kept a motorcycle and a domestic gas cylinder on a bullock cart and took out a rally till tehsil office. They submitted a memorandum to deputy tehsildar Sonere, which was addressed to Governor Anandiben Patel. They demanded to curb inflation. Congress leaders Amarjeet Singh Chadha, Maqsood Khan, Babulal Gurjar among others were present on the occasion.