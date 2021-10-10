Dewas: Complex at Hatpipliya Choupan Dukaan awaits auction

Hatpipliya: In front of Ward No. 8 at the old bus stand, there is a huge complex of Choupan Dukaan in Ward No. 6, which has become very dirty while waiting to be auctioned. During the tenure of late Hariram Raloti, former Nagar Panchayat president, a huge complex of Choupan Dukaan was built at a cost of about Rs 60 lakh at the old bus stand in the middle of the city. Most of the work was completed during the tenure of former Nagar Panchayat president Shantilal Tanwar and the remaining work was completed during the tenure of former Nagar Panchayat president Manak Bai Dhosaria. But, even after the consecutive terms of these three councils, the auction is still a matter of concern. Superintending engineer, executive engineer Rajendra Kajle, Nagar Panchayat CMO Manoj Kumar Maurya and engineer Arpit Sharma inspected the complex.

CMO Manoj Kumar Maurya said that the auction process of the complex built on the old bus stand had almost been completed and it had also been inspected by senior officers. As soon as they get their instructions, auction of this complex will be done very soon and complete cleaning of the complex will also be carried out.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:54 AM IST