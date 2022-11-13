e-Paper Get App
Dewas: Commissioner instructs officials to keep areas clean and green

Cleanliness Campaign-2023

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting regarding the 'Cleanliness Campaign-2023' was chaired by Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan. In the meeting, instructions were given to the various zones and wards in-charges along with inspectors and their assistants to keep the areas clean and green.

In the meeting, he directed deputy commissioner Tanuja Malviya to take action against the cleanliness inspectors if 'Safai Mitras', working under them, were found absent from the workplace and directed that the salary of cleanliness inspectors be deducted in such cases. He also ordered that morning, noon, and night cleanliness reports should be submitted. The commissioner constituted a team of ward inspectors and 'Safai Mitra.' He also wants officials to take action against stray cattle/animals roaming in the street.

Along with this, the commissioner also conducted a surprise inspection of Karamchari Colony of Ward 28. He expressed displeasure over the lack of cleanliness in the ward and ordered ward in-charges along with the daroga to improve the condition within two days.

