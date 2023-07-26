Dewas: Commenting On Judiciary Costs Advocate His License In Dewas

Dewas: Commenting On Judiciary Costs Advocate His License | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The disciplinary committee of the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday suspended the practice licence/charter of advocate Ram Prasad Suryavanshi over his comment on Indian Judiciary.

State Bar executive secretary Geeta Shukla in a statement on Saturday stated that practice license of bar president Ram Prasad Suryavanshi has been suspended under Section-35 of the Advocates Act (till further orders). The above notification has also been sent to all the courts.

Suryavanshi is also president of Dewas district advocates association. He was booked for allegedly making objectionable comments against Judiciary on social media platforms, thereby hurting the dignity of Judiciary.

Considering the facts and circumstances, the disciplinary committee of State Bar Council suspended his practice license. The action comes following his objectionable comments against judiciary, judges and state bar officials on social media sites, which falls under the category of indiscipline.

