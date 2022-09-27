e-Paper Get App
Dewas: CM attends Dewas Pride Day celebrations 

Yatra was inaugurated from Kushabhau Thackeray Stadium in Dewas at 2.15 pm. Thousands of women participated in the yatra, carrying Chunari and Kalash in their hands.

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The "Chunri Yatra" organised to commemorate Dewas Pride Day was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a chief guest on Tuesday.

Yatra was inaugurated from Kushabhau Thackeray Stadium in Dewas at 2.15 pm. Thousands of women participated in the yatra, carrying Chunari and Kalash in their hands. To welcome the procession, various platforms were made in the city.

Many organisations welcomed the yatra with flowers and prasad. Along with the Chief Minister, MLA Gayatri Raje Pawar, Vikram Singh Panwar, district president  Rajiv Khandelwal, mayor's representative Durgesh Agrawal, and others were also present.

Dewas: Daredevils team all set to make city single-use plastic-free
