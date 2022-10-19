Dewas: Cleanliness warriors honoured with Safai Mitra Award

DEWAS: The best cleanliness warriors of the city were honoured with the Safai Mitra Award by the Dewas Municipal Corporation on Monday.

Corporation assistant engineer and zonal officer Jagdish Verma, along with Dinesh Chauhan felicitated the sanitation employees by garlanding them along with providing a citation for the excellent work done in the field of city's cleanliness.

Addressing the event, zonal officer Chouhan congratulated everyone who had been selected for the Safai Mitra Award for their excellent work.

Workshop organised to improve quality of sanitiation staff's work

DEWAS: To improve the quality of work of sanitation employees of Dewas Municipal Corporation, a special workshop (Skill Development Training) was organised in the city corporation hall.

During the workshop, Swachh Bharat Mission representative Arun Tomar explained to the workers how to use digital applications like My Dewas App, bank transaction app, biometric attendance app, and others. He also explained how to manage dry and wet waste.