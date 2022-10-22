e-Paper Get App
Dewas: City comes second in PMAY implementation

Dewas municipal corporation (DMC) stood second in the country for making beneficiaries avail benefits of the scheme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): In the 150-day challenge of the Government of India regarding Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Dewas municipal corporation (DMC) stood second in the country for making beneficiaries avail benefits of the scheme.

On this occasion, commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan, superintendent engineer Arun Mehta, fire officer Jitendra Sisodia and Rajesh Kaushal were honoured for helping in achieving the target. They were felicitated with garlands by deputy commissioner Puneet Shukla, executive engineer Nagesh Verma, Induprabha Bharti, corporation’s assistant engineer Jagdish Verma and others at the corporation's meeting hall.

