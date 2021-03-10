Dewas: Chief minister Shivraj Singh to address Mission Nagarodaya function on March 12

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): With a view to speed up the development of infrastructure in state’s urban areas and to make welfare schemes available to citizens, Mission Nagarodaya will be launched on March 12.

Dewas Municipal Corporation will organise a function under Mission Nagarodaya at Malhar Smriti auditorium from 1 pm to 4.30 pm. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will disburse scheme benefits virtually under the Mission. He will perform virtual bhoomi pujan of urban infrastructure projects.

At the function, first and second installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be released. Benefits under Prime Minister's Swanidhi Yojana, other schemes will be released. A road map of five-year urban development action plan will also be released.