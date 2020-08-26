Dewas building collapse: MP govt announces Rs 8.95 lakh financial aid to kin of deceased

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 8.95 lakhs to the kin of the victims who lost their lives in a building collapsed at the Station Road near Lal Gate in Dewas here.

Two persons have died in the Dewas building collapse, informed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer on Wednesday."Two bodies were recovered and one more person was rescued from under the debris," said NDRF officer.The search operation has concluded at the spot and a total of ten people have been rescued in the incident which occurred on Tuesday.Municipal corporation and other teams were engaged in the rescue operation.