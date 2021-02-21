Dewas: Brahmins object to posts on social media, say they are hurt

Sonkatch (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Bramhin community led by its president Rajesh Sharma met Sonkatch police station incharge Hitesh Patil and submitted a memorandum on Sunday.

The delegation members said due to political rivalry in the village, miscreants have posted objectionable comments on the social media sites from fake accounts, which may disturb communal harmony. They said miscreants have also posted objectionable caste symbols, which has hurt their religious sentiments.

The delegation members added that miscreants have targeted potential contenders for the post of councillors and presidents in Sonkatch municipal council as local body elections are due. Delegation members have asked police to intervene and take stern action against those who involved in the crime. They have warned to launch phase-wise agitation if no action is taken against those responsible.