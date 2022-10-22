Dewas: BNP staff worship Lord Kuber

Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, all staff members of Dewas’ Bank Note Press worshipped Lord Kuber, the god of wealth at the main entrance of the press on Saturday.

The pooja was performed by chief general manager Naidu, S Mohapatra, Ashok Arora, Commandant Shivratan Meena in the presence of Pandit Hemant Sharma, Kastwal with invocation and chanting.

The guests were welcomed by Vivek Singh, Kaidarnath Mohapatra, Prashant Mahajan, Parikshit Joshi, Nitin Das, Umaid Singh Rathore, Shashikant Gupta by wearing Mahakal's dupatta.

In the programme, INTUC and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, BNP Seva Samiti's Narendra Mishra, Roopram Mishra, Zahid Pathan, Tarun Mishra, Kamal Chauhan, Jaiprakash Soni, Uday Gehlot, Abhishek Awasthi performed Maha Aarti of Kuber Dev with 101 lamps.

Naidu wished everyone the best for the heights of the Bank Note Press. SK Mohapatra congratulated all the employees of the banknote press for all-round development and production targets and for receiving many national awards. Rameshwar Jalodiya gave the above information.