Dewas: Beneficiaries receive cheques at 'PM Garib Kalyan' event

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' held in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, marking the completion of eight years of the BJP led government at the Centre. During this, he also directly interacted with beneficiaries of different programmes of various ministries and departments.

The event was telecast live here at Malhar Smriti Auditorium located in which a large number of public representatives and scores of beneficiaries of various welfare programmes were also present. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the event, told that Garib Kalyan Sammelan', is a novel public programme marking the completion of eight years of the government led by the Prime Minister and all praised PM Modi's successful execution of eight years.

During the event, cheques were distributed to various beneficiaries of various welfare programmes being run by the government. Among the self-help groups, Kailamata self help-group receive Rs 2,49,000, Shivay Self help-group received Rs 1,50,000 and Barkat self-help group received Rs 2,75,000. Various beneficiaries of different programmes and ministries such as PM Svanidhi Yojana, and PM Matru Vandana Yojana also received financial assistance. Distribution of ex-gratia under Chief Minister Jan Kalyan Sambal Yojana was also conducted during the event.

Member of Parliament Mahendra Singh Solanki, BJP district president Rajiv Khandelwal, former Mayor Subhash Sharma, Sharad Pachunkar, District Panchayat CEO Prakash Singh Chauhan, Municipal Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, SDM Pradeep Soni and other residents attended the programme.