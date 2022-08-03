Dewas: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated in educational institutes

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated at various educational institutes including Nutan Higher secondary school, School of Excellence, Chimnabai Higher secondary school, CM Rise Balgarh, Radha Bai and NVM no.1 school along with other primary and secondary schools of Dewas district on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the environment of patriotism was created among the students through Vande Mataram song, honouring the families of the martyred soldiers, worshipping Bharat Mata through Bharat Mata Arti as well as remembering the unknown revolutionaries and glorious past of India.

Along with this, PranjalAwasthi, Nishant Vyas, Dilip Singh Jadhav Baba, Vishnu Verma, Arvind Sharma and TI Parihar spoke about the value of freedom as well as introduced the students to various facts from the history of the district and the country.

M.P. Teacher Union's provincial organisation minister and provincial convener of Amrit Mahotsav Devkrishna Vyas, district coordinator Shivesh Sharma, divisional treasurer Udalsingh Parmar, co-convenor Prasoon Pandya, Vrinda Sharma, divisional member Dinesh Singh Sisodia, district president MD Bairagi, district secretary Kamalkant Mehta, Divya Nigam, KC Gupta, Rajneesh Porwal, SudhirSomani, Rajshree Kale, Anil Solanki, Devendra Bansal, Dr Neelu Dubey, Basant Vyas, principals and staff of educational institutions also participated in the event.

