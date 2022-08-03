e-Paper Get App

Dewas: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated in educational institutes

On this occasion, the environment of patriotism was created among the students through Vande Mataram song, honouring the families of the martyred soldiers

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 02:51 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated at various educational institutes including Nutan Higher secondary school, School of Excellence, Chimnabai Higher secondary school, CM Rise Balgarh, Radha Bai and NVM no.1 school along with other primary and secondary schools of Dewas district on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the environment of patriotism was created among the students through Vande Mataram song, honouring the families of the martyred soldiers, worshipping Bharat Mata through Bharat Mata Arti as well as remembering the unknown revolutionaries and glorious past of India.

Along with this, PranjalAwasthi, Nishant Vyas, Dilip Singh Jadhav Baba, Vishnu Verma, Arvind Sharma and TI Parihar spoke about the value of freedom as well as introduced the students to various facts from the history of the district and the country.

M.P. Teacher Union's provincial organisation minister and provincial convener of Amrit Mahotsav Devkrishna Vyas, district coordinator Shivesh Sharma, divisional treasurer Udalsingh Parmar, co-convenor Prasoon Pandya, Vrinda Sharma, divisional member Dinesh Singh Sisodia, district president MD Bairagi, district secretary Kamalkant Mehta, Divya Nigam, KC Gupta, Rajneesh Porwal, SudhirSomani, Rajshree Kale, Anil Solanki, Devendra Bansal, Dr Neelu Dubey, Basant Vyas, principals and staff of educational institutions also participated in the event.

Read Also
Indore: EPFO action against school in Dewas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreDewas: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated in educational institutes

RECENT STORIES

I was offered Rs 25 crore for my Rajya Sabha vote: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha

I was offered Rs 25 crore for my Rajya Sabha vote: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha

ED carries out searches at 12 locations including National Herald office

ED carries out searches at 12 locations including National Herald office

2018-22: Banks wrote off Rs 10 lakh crore loans

2018-22: Banks wrote off Rs 10 lakh crore loans

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis government sets record by issuing 749 resolutions in a month

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis government sets record by issuing 749 resolutions in a month

Visakhapatnam: 100 workers fall ill after gas leak

Visakhapatnam: 100 workers fall ill after gas leak